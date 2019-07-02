Festivities over the Independence Day holiday weekend

No Fourth of July celebration is complete without a parade and fireworks, and Keuka Lake is the center of all the fun again this year. Here in the Finger Lakes, activities begin early with a popular Fly-in Breakfast at the Penn Yan Flying Club, and continue through the day to end with a spectacular fireworks show. The celebrations continue through the weekend with an art show, lighted boat parade and Hammondsport Fireman’s Carnival.

July 4

Between 6:30 and 11:30 a.m. volunteers serve breakfasts of pancakes, eggs, sausages, and drinks at the Penn Yan Flying Club on the Bath Road just south of Penn Yan.For details visit www.PennYanFlying Club.com.

If you’d rather go for a run in the morning, the Branchport United Methodist Church starts its Red, White & Blue 5K Walk/Run beginning at 8 a.m. For details visit www.branchportumc.org.

If you’re interested in local art, take a drive around the lake to the Art Barn Sale, 2 ½ miles south of Penn Yan, off Route 54. This is the 20th year of this show and sale, and organizer Hannelore Wolcott-Bailey says it will be the last. If you can’t make it on the 4th, the six artists will be there again from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 5 to share their talent.

Don’t worry about lunch - the Branchport/Keuka Park Fire Department’s annual community celebrations begin with a chicken barbecue at noon at the Branchport Firehouse.

Then, find a comfortable place to enjoy the annual Branchport 4th of July parade, which steps off at 2 p.m. The parade route begins at North End Marina on State Rte. 54A and stretches north along 54A and Guyanoga Road to the Finger Lakes Museum & Aquarium. Everyone is invited to enter a float, car, marching unit or whatever.

Enjoy the rest of the afternoon at the lake or at a local winery, and then find a good viewing spot for the fireworks show at 10 p.m. from behind the Finger Lakes Museum Discovery Campus.

If you are lucky enough to have a place on the lake, don’t forget to organize your own light show and be part of the fun. The Yates County Chamber of Commerce sells flares specifically intended to help ring Keuka Lake with fire. Get yours early!

July 4 - 6

At the south end of Keuka Lake, the Hammondsport Fireman’s Carnival opens at 5 p.m. July 4 and continues through July 6 with rides, games, food, beer, contests and more.

July 5

The 20th Annual Lighted Boat Parade will be held on the north end of Keuka Lake’s west branch (Branchport). All types of boats are invited to gather at 8:45 p.m. for the fun.

In Dundee after dark, the Outlaw Speedway will light up the night with the largest fireworks program in the Finger Lakes Region with some $12,000 worth of pyrotechnic guided fireworks for those in attendance to enjoy.