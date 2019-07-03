Red Jacket's swimming beach closed through the weekend

The Department of Health has issued a Blue-green Algae Advisory for Red Jacket Park. This Advisory was issued because a blue-green algae bloom has been identified in the swimming area. People and animals should avoid contact with any algae blooms, scums and colored water.

The swimming beach at Red Jacket Park has been closed until further notice by the Department of Health due to a Harmful Algae Bloom, says Dan Doyle, Penn Yan's Recreation and Facilities Director. This closure will be through the weekend and testing will be done to reopen early next week. Red Jacket Park will remain open for the playground and picnicking during this swim area closure. Indian Pines Park remains open for all activities including swimming.

Blue-green algal blooms can turn the water green and can form thick scums on the

water surface. Blue-green algae can cause skin or eye irritation, or diarrhea and

vomiting if ingested. People and animals should keep out of the water where blooms are

present.

The Department of Health recommends taking the following precautions:

• Don’t swim, wade or fish near blooms or scums

• Don’t drink the water

• Keep children and animals away from any blooms or scums

• Rinse with clean water if exposed

Red Jacket Park’s swim area will remain closed to bathers until the Department of

Health has issued a safe to re-open order.

Please report symptoms that may be associated with exposure to blue-green algae

blooms, such as skin or eye irritation, or diarrhea and vomiting to the Department of

Health at (315) 789-3030.

For more information, please visit https://www.health.ny.gov/publications/6563.pdf.