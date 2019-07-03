CORNING - The City Council is urging the state Legislature and Gov. Andrew Cuomo to update the funding provided to the city and other municipalities in exchange for maintaining state roadways.

City Manager Mark Ryckman said the city currently receives about $65,000 in state Arterial Maintenance funds to complete needed pothole patching, traffic light repairs, road striping, snow removal and mowing grass medians on Denison Parkway (State Route 352) and Centerway (State Route 414).

“That deal was made in the 1980s,” Ryckman said. “It has never been adjusted for inflation. All we are asking for is to adjust the reimbursement for inflation, so that we can better cover our costs.”

Peter A. Baynes, Executive Director of the New York Conference of Mayors (NYCOM), said the state Legislature and 38 cities throughout the state made the agreement in 1987.

Mayor Bill Boland said the Legislature has agreed to increase the Arterial Maintenance funding to the many cities impacted.

“We are waiting for it to move to (Gov. Cuomo’s) desk,” Boland told the council. “It could be tomorrow, it could be in three weeks and it could be in three months, but we don't want to be caught short. That’s the urgency.”

The council unanimously voted Monday to write a letter to the Legislature asking them to immediately move the approved Arterial Maintenance aid legislation to the governor’s desk and urge Cuomo to sign the measure.

“My basic look is this is for services (the city) has long provided to the state,” Boland said. “This (inflation) is long overdue and (this letter) will tell them that directly."

Baynes said he doesn’t expect Cuomo to make a decision on the funding anytime soon.