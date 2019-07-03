State highway repaving of Route 14A from Hoyt Road in the Town of Milo to Route 54 in Penn Yan

The New York State Department of Transportation today announced the pavement rehabilitation on State Route 14A from Hoyt Road, near the Windmill Farm Market, north to the intersection of State Route 54 (Lake Street) in the Village of Penn Yan. The project is located in the Town of Milo and Village of Penn Yan, Yates County. The project will be a single course asphalt overlay. The project will begin Monday, July 8, 2019 and is anticipated to be last approximately two weeks, weather permitting.

Traffic will be maintained with a one lane, two-way alternating flagging operation. The public should expect delays.

It is imperative that motorists remember to drive carefully through the many highway and bridge construction zones they will encounter this season.

Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.

For real-time travel information, call 511 or visit www.511NY.org. You can also follow us on Twitter @NYSDOTHornell.