Cosmetology student from Alfred-Almond drawn as the winner

HORNELL — The Student of the Month Committee on the Wildwood campus partnered with Maple City Dodge for the fifth year to give away a car at Wildwood’s graduation ceremony.

Maple City Dodge graciously donated a 2009 Hyundai Accent in support of Career and Technical Education.

To be entered into the car drawing, students must have been selected as a Student of the Month and/or a National Technical Honor Society Member, maintained 80 or above average, had six or fewer unexcused absences for senior year and no discipline referrals, and received recommendations from instructors along with parent/guardian approval.

Noah Briglin, a Cosmetology student from Alfred-Almond, was drawn as the winner during the awards ceremony. Noah will be interviewing with Chanel and Max Factor and has been contacted for potential commercial work in New York City.