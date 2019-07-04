Annual Lavender Festival takes place Saturday

ANGELICA — Mother Nature altered the face of the annual Lavender Festival.

Rain or shine, the 12th annual Lavender Festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Angelica's Park Circle, but Mother Nature's hand has changed the event from what it was envisioned.

In 2007 a group of Angelica women, calling themselves the Lavender Bunch, thought they could turn the growing of lavender into a cottage industry that would thrive and attract visitors to Allegany County. They held seminars and they bought, sold and distributed lavender plants to gardeners who wanted to try their thumb at growing it. But after years of trying different strains of the bright purple plant, they've found that their dream of flowing fields of lavender across the county isn't going to come true.

"We found out that our harsh winters just aren't good for growing lavender. We attempted to find a strain that would thrive here, but we failed. Here it is more of a one plant in one pot, or the garden," said Marika Burke, one of the founders of the group.

However, what did grow out of the lavender quest was the Lavender Festival. After 12 years it has turned into a success not only for the Village of Angelica, but also for local artisans.

"We've started kind of a lavender craze among our artists and vendors and the festival has become more about supporting our local artists than it is about growing lavender plants," Burke said.

While there will be vendors selling lavender plants Saturday, those vendors selling other items, even food, must have something lavender to offer, according to Burke.

The festival also promotes the Village of Angelica and attracts visitors from Rochester and Buffalo as well as people who are camped in the area.

"It is nice to have the festival in such a quaint village," Burke said.

The Lavender Festival continues to grow, according to Sharon Rader, another founding member of the Lavender Bunch. This year, along with the vendors who normally attend the weekly farmer's market, an additional 25 vendors will be there for the festival — more than in previous years. There will also be food trucks serving tacos and chicken curry, along with offerings from Angelica's American House.

The Festival will offer live music throughout the day. At 9 a.m. Gary Barteau, Michael Lorow and Dave Cavelli playing Rock and Americana are first up in the gazebo. At 11 a.m. Leslie Lee and Steve Gertz will sing modern Folk and at 1 p.m. Warren Paul will sing Country and Americana.

Due to its success last year, painting "kindness rocks" will be back as an activity. The project raises money for the Lavender Festival. This year there will also be a giant lavender butterfly.

Burke is creating a large pair of butterfly wings for 'selfie' purposes.

There will also be a raffle of items contributed by each vendor.

While rolling fields of lavender are not a reality in the county, Burke said that with the success of the festival, "We created something and it is growing."