WOODHULL — The New York State Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that, weather permitting, on Monday July 8, pavement milling will begin along the full width of State Route 417 between the Town of Woodhull and the Village of Addison, as well as between the 417/I-99 Exit 8 and the 417/I-99 Exit 11 in the Town of Erwin.

The milling portion of this project will last approximately two weeks. The second phase will be an overlay of asphalt, which will immediately follow the milling and last approximately three weeks. Once all milling and overlays are complete, state forces will back shoulders with material, which include addressing driveway and connecting road tie-ins.

As part of the process, pavement markings will be removed and temporary stripes will be placed. Drivers should use extra caution in these areas. Traffic will be maintained with a one-lane, two-way traffic pattern controlled by flaggers on State Route 417.

It is imperative that motorists remember to drive carefully through the many highway and bridge construction zones they will encounter this season.