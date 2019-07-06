Deep dive into city schools suggests pathway to meeting future needs of district

Editor’s note: This is the first installment of a two-part series examining the results of a Hornell City School District Facility Study. Part three will be published Sunday.

HORNELL — The Hornell City School District is well positioned financially to address facility concerns and needs, but officials should first create a planning committee to develop and monitor a long-range building plan for the school district, according to a Facility Study report by LaBella Associates.

The report predicts Hornell school enrollment will continue to decline, forecasting a ten percent drop over the next five years, equal to the enrollment loss during the previous half decade.

A key report recommendation advises the district to reduce its physical footprint, an acknowledgement that a top comment from focus groups is that students be subjected to fewer school transitions during their years in the Hornell public school system.

The setup currently in place for students is two years at North Hornell Elementary, two years at Bryant School, three years at the Intermediate School and six years at the Hornell Junior/Senior High School.

The Focus Group comments also reflect support for creating a middle school.

The Facility Study final report and recommendations were presented to the Hornell School Board Tuesday night. Glenn Niles, LaBella K-12 regional manager and lead facilitator for the study, capsulized the study goals, the data collection process and the report’s key recommendations.

According to the report recommendations, the facilities planning committee should be composed of both school staff and community members. The report advises that the committee be guided by the district’s Building Condition Survey, enrollment projects including updated live birth rates, educational and programming impacts and long-term financing initiatives.

“(The committee’s) 'role will be to develop and monitor a long term facilities plan for the district with the focus on “district wide transformation,'” the report said.

According to Niles, the study methodology included interviews with each member of the board of education and 17 members of the district administration; 20 interviews with community stakeholders including city, state and county officials; and several focus group discussions with faculty from each district building and with high school students.

The study's authors also conducted comprehensive reviews of district documentation and educational records.

The report highlights several factors, in and outside the district, that contribute to a positive environment for facility improvements. These include “relative stability” in the local economy, with record low unemployment and “potential job growth in the area of transit refurbishing.” The report also credits municipal leadership for its commitment to improve the region’s housing stock, and it notes the stabilization of health care in the Canisteo Valley with the construction of a new St. James Hospital.

Niles said the Hornell district is in “very sound financial shape” with the report citing a “high degree of community support for the annual budget and recent capital projects.” The study said the district’s restricted and unrestricted fund balances are evidence that “sound fiscal practices” have been put in place, and it determined that the district can take on future projects by 2023 worth approximately $42.8 million without burdening local taxpayers.

Other formal recommendations in the study include moving the bus garage from the North Hornell campus and advising the school board to hold at least one public hearing and comment period on whatever plan is developed.

Additional focus group comments encourage the district to

- Continue to provide community support spaces like the Family Resource Center within the district and develop new support spaces

- Create 22nd Century Classrooms and increase STEM/Maker spaces in each school

- Consolidate school resources by consolidating schools

- Increase professional development in each school, including separate professional development space

- Pilot new technology

Coming Sunday: What happens next? Superintendent Jeremy Palotti and the school board react to the Facility Study.