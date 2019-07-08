ALFRED — Alfred University’s annual MostArts Festival, opening July 7 and continuing through the week, continues to expand its range of activities for visitors in search of a unique, hands-on experience of arts and crafts in the beautiful hills of New York’s Allegany County.

MostArts Founder and Artistic Director Lisa Lantz notes the festival has always included a range of compelling arts and crafts workshops complementing the celebration of classical music and the MostArts Festival’s unique Young Pianists Competition.

Beyond evening performances of classical music and afternoon performances of chamber music, there are opportunities for visitors to delve into pottery, glass-blowing, gardening, and creative writing through workshops overseen by local experts. People visiting the area can enjoy first-rate art galleries, the Alfred Ceramic Art Museum, and outdoor activities that take advantage of the gorgeous landscapes surrounding the Village of Alfred.

“It’s a chance to unplug and unwind for a week,” Lantz says, adding the Festival is best enjoyed over the course of two or more days. Overnight accommodations are available at Alfred University’s “The Brick” dormitory.

A week-long package of MostArts-related events include:

Accommodations at the historic Brick Residence Hall

Private room for one or two people

Delicious breakfasts

Concierge available to answer questions and help plan your day

Free parking

Wi-Fi service

Tickets to the MostArts Festival Evening Concert Series and Meet-and-Greet the Artists Receptions

A detailed Festival Program book listing concerts and events

Chamber Music Concerts every day at noon with inexpensive catered lunches

Young Pianist Competition recitals and evening concerts

High Tea and Sherry Hour with guest speakers

One-day workshops available for a modest fee

Tai Chi available every morning

Access to tennis, swimming, fitness Center

Golf courses available

Star gazing at the Stull Observatory

Wingate Carillon Recital

"Music Under The Stars" gallery hop and dance

Pottery firing at the "Raku Extravaganza"

Glass blowing demonstrations

Short walk to downtown Alfred

Visit galleries, museums, shops, cafes and restaurants

Short drives to the Finger Lakes wineries, antique stores

And more.

The MostArts Festival is still in its early, evolving years, Lantz says. Efforts are underway to expand visitors’ opportunities for future festivals. But looking back over the previous six years, Lantz says the festival has already established itself as an event people have begun organizing their summers around. MostArts, Alfred University and the Village of Alfred have become summer destinations for many.

"In last year’s program,” she says, “I wrote, ‘the vision of a world class music and art festival here at Alfred has become a reality. MostArts is local. MostArts is regional. MostArts is international. MostArts is home to all those who seek assurance in excellence and the joy of timeless classical music.’ The future of even more Music & Art in Alfred looks promising.”

For more information on MostArts, including tickets and overnight accommodations, visit www.alfred.edu/mostarts.