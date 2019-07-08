MK Kellogg named Program Manager

ALFRED — IncubatorWorks (IW) recently welcomed MK Kellogg as the Program Manager for its Alfred incubator serving Allegany County.

Kellogg is a 20-year sales executive in the energy industry where she developed and transformed teams, programs, product lines, territories, and accounts; while leading key business development strategy and initiatives for international corporations as well several start-ups. In her most recent post she served as Vice President, Western Region for Smart Wires Inc, a start-up located in Oakland, California, focusing on power flow control for electric utilities.

IncubatorWorks is a business incubator which offers free mentoring services to entrepreneurs starting a business or growing an existing business. IW has two facilities, located in Alfred and Corning, and was originally established with a focus on ceramics and glass start-ups with business rental space in the incubator. The programming now includes mentorship and support for businesses of all types, and rental space is still available but not required.

IW partners with universities from across the state to provide entrepreneurs with the best resources NY has to offer. Mentoring services are provided for all facets of a business, including assistance in finding funding, and best of all, the one-to-one mentoring provided through IncubatorWorks is offered free to entrepreneurs!

As Program Manager, MK’s ties with the community and her expertise will add to IW's staff of community outreach, facilitators, and mentors; all highly regarded in their respective industries, with deep knowledge of the regional landscape and resources available. Current mentees are in various phases of development, everything from the concept phase, refining business plans, and several have moved on to managing growth.

Located at 200 N. Main St. and with high speed internet, IncubatorWorks Alfred is a 30,000 square feet, two-story multi-tenant technology facility subdivided into individual suites for office and laboratory space suitable for R&D, light manufacturing, and offices. IW would enjoy talking with you about your business ideas and giving you a tour of the facility. Give MK a call at 607-962-6387.