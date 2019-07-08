Parish Hall will serve as new Allegany County Elections Office

BELMONT — Work is on schedule as Allegany County re-purposes Belmont’s former St. Philip’s Episcopal Church for service of a different kind.

The county purchased the Parish Hall, Murray House, and the Episcopal Church from the Episcopal Diocese of Rochester in June. The old Parish Hall will serve as the new Allegany County Elections Office. Renovation work is expected to be completed in advance of the state's new early voting requirements in October.

“The work so far has gone quite well,” Public Works Superintendent Justin Henry said at this week’s committee meeting. “We have installed the concrete sidewalk, and we are finishing up the new metal roof. We are also installing the new 1-inch water line that was required. These functions have been done by DPW’s bridge crew personnel. We also have building and grounds inside doing some interior work. We tested positive for asbestos so it delayed us a little bit on the interior, but it will not, as of now, affect any kind of deadline.”

Henry added that even with the asbestos removal, he does not expect the project to overrun its $50,000 budget.

The new facility will have ample off-street parking, ADA accessibility, and the needed space to meet early voting requirements. The church itself will be repurposed to provide much needed meeting space for county and community needs. The county previously said it will serve as the training facility for election poll workers, provide walkable meeting/training options for county departments, and fill other needs. The Murray House may be returned to the Belmont tax rolls in the future.

Road work

In other business, Henry reported DPW received $319,000 to put towards local highways when EWR funding unexpectedly came through from the state.

Henry also noted the status of several paving projects around the county. County Routes 1 and 17 are scheduled to wrap-up this week, while work on 15B is complete, coming in $28,000 under the bid.