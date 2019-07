The Penn Yan Electric Crew will be doing some utility work Tuesday, July 9. There will be a scheduled power outage from 1 to 3 p.m. This will affect residents on the following streets:

Burns Terrace

Rosewood Drive

Glencoe Avenue

A portion of Elm St.

Please note that planned power outages involve circuit switching which may or may not cause electrical surges. Please take necessary precautions to prevent damage to appliances, electronics, etc.