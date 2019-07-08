Bolivar Fire Department hosting 104th annual Allegany County Convention

BOLIVAR — The Bolivar Fire Department will be hosting the Allegany County Volunteer Firemen’s Association’s 104th annual convention, July 10-13, with Bolivar Fire Department’s David Thompson as President of the County Firemen’s Association.

The annual convention kicks off with its meeting at Bolivar High School auditorium July 10 at 6 p.m. Firemen’s activities will begin on July 11 at 6 p.m. in front of the fire department on South Street. Friday’s activities will also begin at 6 p.m. in front of the fire department.

The convention ends on Saturday, July 13, with the Truck Rodeo in the morning at the bus garage behind the high school. Truck judging will take place at 4 p.m. with the Grand Parade stepping off at 7 p.m. sharp. There will be a DJ at the fire hall from 8-11 p.m. and awards will be announced at about 10 p.m.