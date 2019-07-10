BELMONT — After some spirited debate in committee — https://www.wellsvilledaily.com/news/20190424/allegany-county-debates-funding-for-wellsville-airport — the Allegany County Board of Legislators approved a local law authorizing appropriation of funds to the Wellsville Municipal Airport Monday.

The lone legislators to vote against the measure were Brooke Harris (R-Alfred) and John Ricci (R-Cuba), both of whom voiced opposition to the measure as it moved through the committee process.

The Town of Wellsville will maintain operation of the airport, but the county is now authorized to contribute funds to support its operation. Legislators previously made the case that the airport benefits the county as a whole in its economic development efforts. Monday’s measure does not commit the county to any specific dollar amount and does not commit the county to contributing funds every year.

In other business, the board set a public hearing on the updated Allegany County Comprehensive Plan for Aug. 12 at 2 p.m. in legislative chambers.

The county attorney was authorized to join litigation on behalf of the county for various violations related to purchase of generic pharmaceuticals, and to join litigation against telecommunications companies regarding 911 purchases.

New county administrator Deborah McDonnell was appointed to fill the term of her predecessor, Timothy Boyde, on the Allegany County Land Bank Board of Directors.

The Sheriff’s Office abolished the position of Junior Accountant and received approval to create and fill a full-time Senior Account Clerk Typist position. The current Accountant is retiring in August and the Sheriff’s Office said it has received no acceptable applications for either position. The Office hopes for a better response for the Accountant position if applicants know they would have a full-time assistant. The fiscal impact is $18,000-$21,000 for the rest of the 2019.