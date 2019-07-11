Fire protection issues between town, village escalate; Town out of 23 North Main

WELLSVILLE — The message was clear.

Disagreements over the future of the Wellsville Fire Department came to a head Wednesday night with the Village of Wellsville implying the potential for legal action against the Town of Wellsville.

Village trustee Ed Fahs read a “statement of clarification” to the town board clearly defining the village’s position on the matter.

“The Village of Wellsville Board of Trustees exercises exclusive authority over the Wellsville Fire Dept., and its incorporated Companies. We maintain that it is in the best interests of the Village residents, the Village Fire Dept. and the incorporated Companies, to remain as one cohesive Department,” read the statement.

In May, the Wellsville Fire Company, Inc. and the Dyke Street Engine Company announced their intentions to explore a merger. Also, over the last several months, the Town of Wellsville has expressed various issues with the state of past practices and the current relationship between the town, village and the fire department in regards to fire protection.

Wednesday’s statement from the village appeared to preemptively take aim at any effort that would feature a company breaking off and contracting with the town rather than the village.

“Any attempt by an outside party or parties to influence or contract with a Company or Companies, without express permission of the Village of Wellsville Board of Trustees; or that in any way obstructs the Village Board from its lawful administration of the Fire Dept., will be met with every legal remedy at our disposal,” stated the village.

Town Supervisor Shad Alsworth expressed disappointment in the state of affairs and maintained support of the Wellsville Fire Company.

“It’s unfortunate that the village has decided to take this stance,” Alsworth told The Spectator. “The Town of Wellsville will continue to support the Wellsville Fire Company in their endeavors moving forward, period. That’s all I have to say. Hopefully they can tone down the rhetoric and be productive.”

In other business related to fire protection, the town addressed its ongoing requests for full financial disclosures from the fire companies.

"To date, the only fire company that has complied with New York State law and provided that information to the town supervisor is the Wellsville Fire Company," Alsworth said. "I got some of the information from the Wellsville Fire Department, but it did not include the capital funds, the reserve accounts they have for equipment reserves. The town monies are set aside for the purchase of a town tanker and town brush buggy. Those accounts have not been divulged to us yet."

Alsworth asked the board for its support in pursuing a FOIL request for the information.

"I don't think I have any other option. I've asked multiple times," he said, detailing his responsibilities as the chief financial officer for the town.

The board approved and a FOIL request will be issued to all four companies, the Wellsville Fire Department and the Village of Wellsville for any accounts associated with the department.

Alsworth also reported attending a recent event at the Wellsville Fire Company.

"It was a very productive meeting," he said. "It was interesting to hear how excited they are to move forward with a possible merger with the Dyke Street Engine Company. They really think that's going to help provide a lot better camaraderie and hopefully a better level of fire protection."

Town out of 23 North Main

A separate ongoing issue received a measure of resolution as the town officially declared it will not be making the move to 23 North Main when renovations of the former Burrous Building are complete.

Alsworth said the village's plans called for a minimum need of 3,460 square feet on the ground floor, and the Alfred Housing Committee is committed to leasing about 730 square feet.

That would leave the town with 612 square feet.

"I think officially, there's a consensus that we're not going to fit with five office complexes and a need for storage space into 612 square feet at 23 North Main," Alsworth said. "We can officially notify the Village of Wellsville the town will not be occupying 23 North Main."

The town will explore other options moving forward. Its current home in the Municipal Building is not ADA compliant.