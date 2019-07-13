CENTERVILLE — Alle-Catt Wind Farm will hold an open house on Wednesday, July 17 at the Centerville Town Hall from 4-7 p.m. The information session is open to the public and all residents are invited to attend to learn more about the project.

The Alle-Catt Wind Farm is a proposed 340-megawatt wind project being developed by Invenergy, the nation’s leading privately-held sustainable energy developer, on private land leased in the towns of Arcade, Centerville, Farmersville, Freedom, Rushford and Machias. Alle-Catt Wind Farm will deliver American-made energy to New York homes and help power the state’s clean energy economy. Invenergy said the project will provide more than $7 million in annual revenue to local communities for schools, roads and bridges, healthcare and public safety while creating more than 400 good-paying, local jobs.

“This open house is an opportunity for host community members to learn more about the Alle-Catt Wind Farm and the benefits it will provide to Western New York,” said Valessa Souter-Kline, Project Development Manager for the Alle-Catt Wind Farm. “We encourage anyone to stop by to learn about the project. We will be answering questions all night long and sharing the positive impacts this project will have on the region for years to come.”

Community members who are unable to attend the open house can get more information on the project website at www.alle-catt.com or contact Invenergy to schedule a private appointment during office hours at sperry@invenergyllc.com.

The Alle-Catt Wind Farm Article 10 application is also available on the project website at www.alle-catt.com and hard copies are available at the following locations: Arcade Town Hall; Arcade Free Library; Centerville Town Hall; Farmersville Town Hall; Freedom Town Hall; Rushford Town Hall; Rushford Free Library; and Machias Town Hall.

In New York, Invenergy has successfully developed three major wind projects: Sheldon Wind Farm, Orangeville Wind Farm and Marsh Hill Wind Farm. Invenergy said these projects have contributed tens of millions of dollars to local economies, created hundreds of good-paying, local jobs and generate enough American-made, clean energy to power 81,200 New York homes.