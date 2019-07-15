The Yates County Summer Concerts on the Courthouse Lawn series is now half over. The fourth concert Wednesday, July 17 welcomes back our favorite hometown singers, the Penn Yan Community Chorus. This free concert takes place at the scenic, historic Yates County Courthouse lawn located on Main and Court Streets in Penn Yan and begins at 6:30 pm. Special sponsors for this concert are Steamboat Castle B&B and Barbara and David Allardice.

Under the direction of Jennifer Kramer and accompanist Lucinda Loomis, this group will bring you arrangements of everything from solo to duet to acapella to a full grandeur of many parts. Their show is a mishmash of many songs, but their sound is both stunning and fun.

This group endures long rehearsals, works well together, and is proud of its fame of performing at Carnegie Hall. Truly you can witness their gift of music and their willingness to share it with their community. They do this for their love of music, and they sure do have a whole lot of fun.

They are always looking for new singers, and if anyone is interested in joining, rehearsals will start again on Monday, September 30 at the First Baptist Church, 224 Main Street. Rehearsals are 7-9 pm and the fall session will culminate in a performance in December for the Christmas Program. Rehearsals will start up again for the Spring concert on the last Monday is March to conclude in a June concert. Then a brief rehearsal session will be held for their summer concert.

Bring your own lawn chair, and in case of inclement weather, the concert will be held next door at the Baptist Church. The intermission refreshments will be sponsored by the Yates County Arts Council (YCAC), and if you are hungry before the concert begins, stop by the hotdog and hamburger stand served by the Baptist Church. Organized children’s activities will be held from 6-7 pm and held at the rear of the courtyard. A freewill donation offering will be held during intermission.

The next concert will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 and will feature The Cool Club with the Lipker Sisters. Get ready to boogie-woogie!