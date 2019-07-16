The 14th annual Endless Mountain Music Festival will be held from July 19 to Aug. 4.

Tickets are available for individual shows. There will be a different show every evening for 16 nights during this 17-day event with performances in Knoxville, Mansfield, Tioga and Wellsboro in Tioga County; at Cherry Springs State Park outdoors under the stars in Potter County; and in New York in Corning in Steuben County and Elmira in Chemung County.

There will also be five free Inspirations concerts presented by the festival interns, courtesy of the Inspirations program. Youth younger than 20 are admitted free to all festival concerts.



The Festival Symphony Orchestra concerts are $39 per person. The chamber concerts are $30 per person. A flex pass to attend any six festival concerts is $150. A season pass to attend 14 concerts is $225 or $16.07 per concert. Three of the 17 concerts are free.



For tickets, visit www.endlessmountain.net.