Just because the high school track season ended over a month ago doesn’t mean Dundee’s Lily Hall has been resting.

Hall, who will enter ninth grade in September, has continued training and competing on her quest to one day become an accomplished Division I athlete in college. And so far, it has been going well.

Hall competed in the USA Track and Field Region 2 Championship July 11-14 where she captured first place in the girls’ triple jump for the 13-14 year old division. Hall jumped an impressive 10.32 meters, earning a place in the USATF Hershey National Junior Olympic Track and Field Championships held in Sacramento, Calif. July 25. Her mother, Macy Hall, is currently “scouting for flights” to the event.

Lily’s mother, Lacy, commented, “This summer has been a whirlwind of practice, track meets, and sand pits. Lily is a very self driven, hard-working athlete. She had told me that she wanted to make it to Nationals, but she is always just shooting for her PR (personal record). It’s very exciting that she will be able to compete in Sacramento. We couldn’t be more proud!”