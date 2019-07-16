Sunday, June 23 was a memorable day for Estella Garcia and her children Abeni, Wilson, David and Lesly. That is the day Yates County Habitat for Humanity held a celebration and dedication for the house that is now home for the Garcia family.

Estella has walked over the threshold to home ownership. Not a give away but a hand up, she with the help of her family completed the required sweat equity hours for home ownership.

Many of the volunteers who helped make this possible were on hand for the dedication. Pastor Lori Nickoloff of Penn Yan St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, opened with prayer followed by the Laying on of Hands led by Wanda Wood.

She explained the meaning as each person present placed a hand on some part of the home as it was being blessed. Because Habitat for Humanity is a Christian organization, as tradition, each family is presented with a Bible. Helen Stewart made the presentation on behalf of Habitat. A beautiful quilt handcrafted by Our Brothers Keepers was given by Jo Ann Drewno and Beth Curtiss presented a gift basket on behalf of the Penn Yan Presbyterian Church.

Jeff Stempien directed the Friends of Habitat with a musical rendition of America the Beautiful, Amazing Grace and accompanied Nick Vander Weide in the singing of Bless this House.

Following the informal dedication refreshments were served. It was visibly evident while touring the house that this is now home to the Garcia family.

Habitat for Humanity is a non profit, ecumenical Christian organization dedicated to eliminating substandard housing and to making decent housing a matter of conscience and action. Habitat works in partnership with people in need throughout the world building simple, decent housing that is sold to them at no profit through no interest loans. Funds, building materials and labor are donated by individuals, churches, corporations and othe organizations sharing the common goal.

For more information go to yatescountyhabitatforhumanity@gmail.com . YCHFH meets at 7 p.m. the first Wednesday each month at the Lyons National Bank in Penn Yan.