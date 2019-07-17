Congressional candidate Tracy Mitrano of Penn Yan will hike the Keuka Outlet Trail between Penn Yan and Dresden with interested local residents and experts in lake health and watershed stewardship Saturday, July 20.

Mitrano will start her walk on the Keuka Outlet Trail at 1 p.m. at the trailhead located at the Penn Yan Village Elm Street Sports Complex, 360 Elm St, Penn Yan. All are welcome to join her on the hike to learn about the Keuka Outlet Trail and the Seneca Lake Watershed.

Mitrano will conclude her walk at the trailhead at Seneca St., Dresden, at approximately 4:30 p.m. All are invited to gather with her at that time at the Dresden Hotel, 76 Main St., Dresden, to toast the beauty and the utility of the Finger Lakes.

During the time on the trail, Mitrano will talk with experts and local residents about the issue of water quality in Seneca and Keuka Lakes, the significance of the outlet, and how watershed preservation intersects with agriculture and tourism, which drive the local economy.

Informing the hike will be representatives from the Friends of the Outlet, the Keuka Watershed Improvement Cooperative, the Seneca Watershed Intermunicipal Organization, and the Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association.

The environment of the 23rd Congressional District is one of Mitrano’s top priorities.

“We are privileged to live in one of the most beautiful places in the country. As someone who grew up in the Southern Tier and Western New York, I am well acquainted with its natural loveliness. We have a responsibility to keep our environment beautiful, which means, first and foremost, that we keep it clean,” she said.

Balancing environmental concerns with the needs of farmers and growers is also important to Mitrano.

“The bedrock of our district’s economy is agriculture, and this vibrant industry needs support from its elected leaders,” she said.

The hike will be altered or postponed if dangerous weather conditions are forecast. Check the Tracy Mitrano for Congress Facebook Page for updates: https://www.facebook.com/tracymitranoNY23/