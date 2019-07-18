175th Allegany County Fair continues through Saturday in Angelica

ANGELICA — Despite downpours or sprinkles, the show must go on at the Allegany County Fair in Angelica this week.

Sitting in a golf cart with the rain pouring down, Pesident of the Fair Board Karen Tripp recalled that visitors to the fair were only down by about 100 on Tuesday and mused that despite the showers people were still turning out to see the exhibits and animals and enjoy Wednesday, Kid's and Senior Citizen's Day, at the fair.

So far the only cancellations of activities has been the horse pull on Tuesday when the track was too muddy and it was unsafe for the horses to pull the weighted sleds.

"Horses can slip and fall and you can't stop the sled from sliding into them when it's muddy like that," Tripp said.

The other cancellation was part of Wednesday's horse show.

However, things were hoppin' in the Mini Theater where nearly one dozen kids from age zero to three showed up for the annual Fair Baby Contest and afterwards, when 30 kids showed up for the Mini Tractor Pull.

The Baby Contest was judged in four different age groups, 0 to 6 months, 6 months to 1 year, 1 year to two years and two to three years. Judges Mark Stone, Beth Fleischman and Jim Eshelman determined which babies were the friendliest, sturdiest and daintiest.

In the first category, Lyla Kelley of Angelica was the friendliest; twins Gabrianna and Liam Romero of Belmont were the daintiest; and Liam Finley of Wellsville was the sturdiest.

In the second category Adelaide Ellesessor of Angelica was the sturdiest and Wren Bannerman of Belmont was the daintiest and friendliest.

In the third category Diell Betsa of Wellsville was the friendliest, Jack Santangelo of Cuba was the sturdiest and Judah McElheny of Rushford was the daintiest.

In the oldest category, three boys took not only the prizes but also took the stage by storm. Spencer Foster of Clarksville was the sturdiest, Lincoln Yanda of Wellsville was the daintiest and Timothy Simons of Angelica was the sturdiest.

The baby winners took home $1 in prize money, a ribbon and cotton candy fluff.

For the Mini Tractor Pull, 30 girls and boys competed separately in five different weight categories. The winners who pulled the weight the furthest are: in the 30 to 39 pound category - Lule Betsa for the girls and Cooper Wixson for the boys; 40 to 49 pounds - Emelia Auman and Seth Kelly; 50 to 59 pounds - Harper Waite and Keenan Marsden; 60 to 69 pounds - ColeAnn Latterman and Drew Wilson; and in the 70 to 79 pound category Makala Roulo and Collin Wilson.

Celebrating her fourth year as the head honcho of the Allegany County Fair, Tripp said, "Whether it's a downpour or sprinkles people still come out for the fair."

However she is looking forward to fair weather both today and for Friday's big concert with country music artist Keith Anderson. Tickets are still available and include fair admission.

The fair will conclude on Saturday night following a day that includes the Demolition Derby, Barnyard Olympics, Beef Show, Kid's Power Wheels Demo Derby and more. Go to www.alleganycountyfair.org for the complete schedule of events.