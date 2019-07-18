CORNING - In an effort to re-beautify a city block, the Southside Neighborhood Association recently planted 10 Cleveland Pear trees on an East First Street block between Chemung and Pearl streets.

Peetie Dimitroff, a SNA board member, said Corning's was once full of wonderful, tree-lined streets.

“SNA has been trying to replace trees each year as part of our Tree Program,” Dimitroff said. “Some trees have been taken down and others have died. We just want to put the trees, which are beautiful and provide shade, back on city streets.”

Susan Berry, a SNA board member, said the Southside Neighborhood Association began work in 2016 to start replacing trees that have been removed.

“We’ve replaced 10 trees in 2016, 2017 and again this year,” Berry said. “It is something we would like to keep doing every year."

In 2016, trees were planted on Second Street between Chemung and Wall streets, Berry said. In 2017, trees were again planted on Second Street, this time between Cedar and Pine streets.

Berry said Massi's Gardens and Landscaping crews helped plant the trees in 2016-17, and SNA volunteers planted the 10 trees this year on a section of East First Street, with the help of Bampa’s House comfort care home.

“We have planted 30 trees on the city’s Southside to this point and look forward to doing more every year,” Berry said. “Each year we want to continue plating trees on different blocks.”