2019 Rally poster features the home of the GWBR

WELLSVILLE — As has been the case for the last three years, Tracy Hetzel has once again created a memorable painting for the Great Wellsville Balloon Rally taking over the village this weekend, and the public will get a chance to own the original artwork.

In 2016 the artwork of Tracy Hetzel, a Wellsville native who now lives and works in Baltimore, was selected as the poster art for that year's Rally by the Great Wellsville Balloon Rally Committee.

The work featured the Pink House and was popular on shirts and posters. As was tradition, the original painting was raffled to raise money for the Rally. Since the Rally has pulled out of Evening Under the Stars where the original artwork was traditionally part of a lively auction, they have found a different venue for the auction. The painting will be on display in the window at the Chamber of Commerce, where from now until early August those interested can submit a silent bid on the artwork. The minimum bid is $600 for the professionally framed and executed work of art.

Hetzel, who originally trained at Alfred University and graduated from the University of Buffalo with a degree in Art History, runs a graphic design business. She describes herself as a watercolor illustrator who tries to achieve personal expression while simultaneously creating something that brings people joy.

After winning the contest for the Balloon Rally artwork the first year, she told The Daily Reporter that she had always loved the work of A.Thomas O'Grady, the original Great Wellsville Balloon Rally artist, and that she was pleased to be following in his footsteps.

After visiting the Rally in 2016, she wrote, "What a wonderful weekend. This year I had the honor of being the Great Wellsville Balloon Rally artist. It was an unforgettable experience. I loved walking around my hometown seeing my art everywhere on posters, t-shirts, the Balloon Rally trailer, having people stop me and tell me its the best poster they've see in a while, I felt a little like a celebrity. My 15 minutes of small town fame was so much fun and it's a weekend I will always hold close to my heart."

The success of the poster prompted the GWBR Committee to select Hetzel as the permanent Rally Artist. Hetzel has gone on to create Rally posters featuring the Shear farm and St. John's Episcopal Church, in addition to the Pink House poster.

But, according to Rally Chairman Brad Thompson, this year's painting does not feature an iconic building. It features the "home" of the Great Wellsville Balloon Rally.

"A few years ago my wife and I went up in Kenny Shumate's balloon, and she took a photo looking back at the site. This year the committee decided that instead of an iconic building, we'd feature the Rally's home," Thompson explained.

The talented photographer was Deb Thompson.

As usual, the artwork will be featured on t-shirts, tote bags, magnets and as both large and small posters in the Rally's store trailer. A number of the posters will also be signed by the artist and will also be for sale.

Visit wellsvilledaily.com and follow along on social media for more preview and event coverage of the Balloon Rally this weekend.