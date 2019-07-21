New York State’s unemployment rate was 4 percent for the second consecutive month and private sector employers added 6,400 jobs in June, the state’s Department of Labor reported late last week.

While there was no change in the state’s seasonally-adjusted jobless rate from May, the number of unemployed state residents dipped slightly over the month, from 382,500 to 379,200, according to the Department of Labor.

In the first half of this year, the jobless rate in New York state is down 0.4 percentage points and the number of unemployed New Yorkers has dropped by almost 35,000 compared to the same period in 2018, labor officials noted.

According to the state, the unemployment rates remained unchanged in New York City at 4.3 percent and outside of New York City at 3.7 percent last month.

Ithaca is one of nine metro areas in the state that has seen private sector job gains since June 2018. Ithaca’s growth was 2.6 percent, according to the labor department. The Kingston metro area led the state with 3 percent growth since last June.

The state’s unemployment rate is calculated by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, using a statistical regression model that primarily uses the results from the Current Population Survey (CPS). The CPS contacts approximately 3,100 households in New York state each month.

Meanwhile, the jobless numbers for the state’s 62 counties are due to be released on Tuesday. Steuben County’s unemployment rate was 4.2 percent in May, while Allegany County was at 4.8 percent.

Ahead of June’s unemployment numbers for counties, Steuben’s Labor Market Profile shows private sector jobs increased by 200 between June 2018 and June 2019, as the total went from 31,300 to 31,500 over the period. The increase was more significant over one month — gaining 900 more positions from May’s total private sector count of 30,400.

Overall, the Steuben County total non-farm job count was 39,200 in June, 700 more than May and 200 more than June 2018.

In Allegany County, the Labor Market Profile’s non-farm job count declined by 200 over the last 12 months, from 14,600 to 14,400. The decrease from May to June was larger, with 700 jobs shed over the month, 600 of them in the private sector. Even so, Allegany County’s 10,000 private sector jobs in June was only 100 fewer than a year ago.