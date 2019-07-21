RUSHFORD — Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) and the national non-profit KaBOOM! awarded a Let’s Play Community Construction Grant that will be used to build the first phase of the Legion Park playground, a project by the Rushford Economic Development Organization (REDO).

The playground build is made possible by Let’s Play, an initiative by KDP to provide the funding, equipment and play spaces to help kids and families make active play a daily priority. Through Let’s Play, KDP and its partners are committed to helping create safe and inspiring PLAYces for Rushford kids to learn, explore, grow and just be kids.

“REDO is excited to be breaking ground and installing Phase 1 of our playground on Aug. 17,” said REDO Chairman, Peter Wade. “We look forward to gathering our community together for this initial phase of our playground and use it to spring board for the rest of our planned development of Legion Park as a year round place to stay healthy and play.”

REDO, in conjunction with support from the Town of Rushford Board and local volunteers, are working together to begin delivering on their plans to revitalize Legion Park. Having identified the need for improving the health of our community, Legion Park revitalization plans include expansion of the playground, bringing back baseball and soccer fields and adding walking trails, basketball, shuffleboard and picklelball courts.

KDP has committed $38.5 million to Let’s Play through 2019, impacting youth-serving organizations across the U.S., as well as Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. Through Let’s Play, KDP partners with two non-profit organizations, KaBOOM! and Good Sports, to build and improve playgrounds in underserved communities and provide grants for sports equipment. In this way, KDP is doing its part to help eliminate the play deficit by making active play possible for more kids.

Visit Let’s Play at www.LetsPlay.com to join the conversation and learn how to apply for the various available grants to make communities more active and playful.

About Rushford Economic Development Organization, (REDO):Rushford REDO is an organization of volunteers from our community working diligently to form a Master Plan that will build on the businesses, infrastructure and natural assets that surround Rushford. Creating a realistic, impactful and actionable plan that leverages our agriculture, trails, unique businesses, and natural beauty to attract planned development, create jobs and improve the Rushford, NY economy, health and overall quality of life. We currently are a 501C6 and affiliated with the Greater Allegany Chamber of Commerce.

About Let’s Play: Let’s Play is an initiative by Keurig Dr Pepper to provide the funding, equipment and play spaces to help kids and families make active play a daily priority. KDP partners with KaBOOM! to build and improve playgrounds and with Good Sports to provide sports equipment grants to kids that would otherwise not have access. Let’s Play has already provided more than 11 million kids new opportunities to play. With year-round grants available for new or improved playgrounds and sports equipment, Let’s Play helps kids achieve balanced, well-rounded lifestyles. For more information, please visit LetsPlay.com or Facebook.com/LetsPlay.

About KaBOOM! KaBOOM! is the national non-profit dedicated to giving all kids – especially those living in poverty – the childhood they deserve through great, safe places to play. KaBOOM! inspires communities to make play the easy choice and works to drive the national discussion about the importance of PLAYces. KaBOOM! has collaborated with partners to build or improve more than 17,000 playspaces, engaged more than 1.5 million volunteers and served over 10 million kids. To learn why play matters for all kids, visit kaboom.org and join the conversation at twitter.com/kaboom, facebook.com/kaboom and instagram.com/kaboom. #playmatters #PLAYceforKids