Three school boards in the region elected new officers for the 2019-20 school year earlier this month.

In the Arkport Central School District, Patrick N. Flaitz was re-elected president and Jennifer L. Swarts was renamed school board vice president.

At Avoca Central, Meg Hubbard was elected president and Kevin Devine was named vice president of the school board. Sean Turner was sworn in as a new board member.

At Jasper-Troupsburg Central School, Keith Kraus was elected school board president and Jodi Van Gorden was elected vice-president. Andrew Cornell was sworn in as the new board member.