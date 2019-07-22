BELMONT – On Monday, the Allegany County Office of Planning made the final revision of the 2019 county-wide Comprehensive Plan, titled “Our Vision, Our Mission: Outlook for 2030,” available to the Board of Legislators and the general public.

This release of the final version of the plan marks the near-conclusion of the multi-year planning process; the expansive document was initially released for public comment back in March, which resulted in a great deal of lively and insightful feedback from Allegany County Government, public and private partner agencies, local clubs and organizations, and members of the county community.

On Monday, Aug. 12, a public hearing on the Comprehensive Plan will be held in the Legislative Chambers of the County Office Building at 2 p.m. Following the public hearing, the Comprehensive Plan will be presented to the Board of Legislators for approval.

“The community engagement in this planning process has been outstanding,” said Kier Dirlam, Director of the Office of Planning. “After releasing our initial draft in March, we received numerous comments from our county and municipal officials, local groups and organizations, residents, and even from visitors to our county; I’m confident that our Comprehensive Plan is even stronger and more complete because of the participation we received from the public in this effort. Thank you to all who took the time to read and respond to our plan, you’ve made a meaningful contribution to this entire process.”

Originally created and approved by the county legislature in 2008, Allegany County’s Comprehensive Plan provides a framework for growth and development objectives and strategies, and helps ensure appropriate provision of community services. Action areas encompassed in the 2019 revision of the Comprehensive Plan include Economic Development, Community and Rural Character, Infrastructure, and Government.

Final hard copy versions of the Comprehensive Plan were distributed to the Board of Legislators and select support staff this week; additional hard copies of the plan will be available for public review at select local libraries, including the Almond 20th Century Club Library, the David A. Howe Library in Wellsville, the Cuba Circulating Library, and the Wide Awake Club Library in Fillmore, as well as at the Office of the Clerk of the Board of Legislature in the County Office Building, and the County Planning Office at the Crossroads Center in Belmont. An electronic version of the Comprehensive Plan has also be made available online at www.alleganyco.com.

Any additional comments on this final revision of the plan should be addressed at the public hearing on Monday, Aug. 12, or sent to the attention of Kier Dirlam, Director of Planning, by email at dirlamhk@alleganyco.com.