NORTH COHOCTON — The New York State Department of Transportation has announced that, weather permitting, on Monday, July 29, a combination of contract and state forces will begin milling the full width of State Route 21 and State Route 371 in the Hamlet of North Cohocton.

The project will be from the intersection of Beecher Street and State Route 21, to the intersection of State Routes 21 and 371, and then to approximately 500 feet north of the intersection of State Routes 21 and 371. Paving is anticipated to be completed in early August. A new travel advisory will be issued at that time.

Traffic will be maintained with a one-lane, two-way traffic pattern controlled by flaggers on State Routes 21 and 371.

It is imperative that motorists remember to drive carefully through the many highway and bridge construction zones they will encounter this season.

Motorists are urged to slow down and safely move over when approaching roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.

Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.