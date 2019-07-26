The Jerusalem Town Board will delay a moratorium on commercial dog kennels as the committee charged with updating the code says it has reached a consensus in this fourth version of the changes. The new code may be ready for the town board’s review and approval before any moratorium could be enacted. The updated code is now with the town attorney, and a public hearing will be scheduled upon its return and advice.

Other business at the July 17 town board meeting included:

Water & Sewer: The addition of 11 residences in a trailer park in Indian Pines to the sewer district was approved unanimously following a public hearing and a State Environmental Quality Review (SEQR). Town Engineer Wayne Ackart called the extension “a win-win situation” for the homeowners and the town as it will add customers and protect Keuka Lake’s water quality.

Highway: The board approved the purchase of a gravel screening machine for the town’s gravel pit at the cost of just under $200,000. This will allow the town to use all the resources of the pit without purchasing and hauling screened material from other pits or renting a screener. The purchase is covered under the equipment fund.

The board also approved filling the position vacated when Rob Martin was elected Highway Superintendent. This will allow for a highway worker to be hired and trained when Tony Hurd takes over as highway superintendent after Martin retires at the end of the year. Hurd is running unopposed.

The abandonment of Charles Emerson Road, in conjunction with the Town of Italy, was also approved. The road, a dead-end that was little more than a lane and never improved to town road requirements, was still on the books in both towns.

Grievance Board: The board agreed to advertise for a new member of the grievance board to fill a vacancy.