2019 Gus Macker will feature a new wrinkle

HORNELL — The 2019 Gus Macker will feature a new wrinkle on Saturday as the 3-on-3 traveling basketball festival enters its 22nd year in the Maple City.

Hornell Partners for Growth (HPG) has partnered with the YMCA to add a new attraction, the first-ever Bid Jam and Vendor Fair at 1 Steuben Square in front of Steuben Trust.

Just a block over from the Main Street tournament, the event will feature a full slate of live music and local vendors from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. HPG’s Valorie Whitehill said the event aims to complement the happenings at Gus Macker.

“We’re working with Dan (Galatio) over at the Y,” she said. “We’re having vendors, but not food vendors. We’re hoping people get their food, come over and check out this event. We’re going to leave the middle area open and people can bring their lawn chairs, shop at vendors and enjoy the music.

“Some people have several hours between games and they’re standing around watching, which is great, but offering up five bands is a way for them to experience Gus Macker a little more.”

Whitehill said the event could become an annual feature if everything goes well this weekend.

“If it’s successful we’ll be pairing up from here on out,” she said. “We’re just doing it Saturday, it’s one day of something for the community. A lot of locals try to avoid downtown during this weekend, so maybe we’ll bring some of them back in. It’s also nice to get people who maybe don’t understand what Gus Macker is all about to check it out. It can be something for everyone.”

Incoming Class of 2020 Hornell seniors who volunteer with HPG or Gus Macker this weekend can get credit towards their graduation requirements for the first time, Whitehill said. Contact HPG or the YMCA for more info.

Music schedule

8-10 a.m. Light Music

10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Elvis Tribute Artist

12 p.m. - 2 p.m. StoneClad

2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Steropticon

4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Ashley Lux Band

6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Those Guys

Vendors

LeafGurad of Western New York, Stoney Acres Alpacas, Designs by Mar, My Army National Guard, Nanas Knits, Psychic Readings by Gina, Meshin' Around Wreaths and Arrangements, Mike McWilliams, Jack L Art, Butterfly Kisses, Saibo African Imports, Putnam Amusements, Consuming Fire Ministries - Free Face Painting, Hornell Bible Church - Free kids area.