Driver, three passengers died; one person in stable condition after Town of Burns accident

BURNS — Four people were killed and one person was injured early Saturday morning in a motor vehicle crash in the Town of Burns, according to New York State Police.

The one-vehicle crash occurred at around 4:30 a.m. at a T-intersection of county Route 13C and County Road 13, Amity-based troopers said. Investigators said the driver of the eastbound vehicle failed to stop for a stop sign and traveled through the intersection before striking an earthen embankment and then a tree.

“One of the passengers was taken by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital and is in stable condition. The driver and the other three occupants were pronounced dead at the scene,” troopers said in a news release.

The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Collision Reconstruction Unit assisted in the investigation, which is ongoing.

The accident triggered an extensive response from emergency services units. According to the Allegany County emergency dispatches, assistance was provided by Canaseraga, Almond, Dansville and Livingston County ALS and MTS. Reports indicated that as many as four of the crash victims were ejected from the vehicle.

State Police said no names will be released until notifications are made to families. The names had not been released as of press time Saturday night.

Late Saturday afternoon, five bouquets of flowers were strewn at the foot of the bark-scarred tree where the crash occurred. Drivers were observed pausing solemnly for several extra seconds at the intersection's stop sign before driving off.

In a Facebook post Saturday night, Dansvillle Central School District identified three of the deceased as students of the district, while the surviving passenger was also identified as a Dansville student. The hometown of the fourth victim has not yet been released as of this writing.

The district released the following statement:

"We are deeply saddened to share the tragic news that three Dansville High School students lost their lives early Saturday morning in a motor vehicle accident. A fourth DHS student involved in the accident is reported to be in stable condition at Strong Hospital and is expected to survive. A fifth victim who died was not a DHS student.

"School leaders and counselors will be on hand at DHS on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday to support our students, families and employees."

Sunday

From 10:30-11 a.m. Sunday all DCSD employees are invited to gather in the DHS auditorium. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. DHS students and families are invited to gather together and with counselors, teachers and staff in the DHS Library.

Monday

7:30 a.m. - BOCES Regional Summer School faculty and staff are invited to gather in the DHS auditorium

8-12:50 - Summer school students are invited to gather in the DHS Library.

1:30-2 p.m. - All DCSD employees are invited to gather in the DHS auditorium

2-4 p.m. - DHS students and families are invited to gather together and with counselors, teachers and staff in the DHS Library

Tuesday

8-12:50 - Summer school students are invited to gather in the DHS Library

2-4 - DHS students and families are invited to gather together and with counselors, teachers and staff in the DHS Library.

"To make a commemorative suggestion please contact Dave Moodie Assistant High School Principal at 585.335.4000 x1172 or Danielle Edmunds Assistant High School Principal at 585.335.4000 x1000. Suggestions will be brought to the Commemorative Committee," concluded the statement.