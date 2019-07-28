ELMIRA - A group of veterans from the Bath Veterans Administration visited the Elmira Civil War Prison Camp Museum for lunch and a tour Saturday afternoon.

The museum normally hosts groups of veterans a couple of times a year.

“We usually have the veterans here two or three times a year. We always get a really good turnout,” said Marty Chalk, Elmira Prison Camp Museum President and Chemung County Legislator. “We love having them. To me, personally, this is one of the best things that we do here.”

The veterans were treated to a lunch of Pudgie's Pizza and ice cream before being taken on a tour of the museum grounds. The museum currently features several monuments and memorials along with a reconstruction of the commissary building and a barracks building that has been reconstructed to be as authentic to the real thing as possible.

The veterans in this group enjoyed their time at the museum and appreciated the tour.

“[The museum is] pretty nice,” said Donald Medley, who guarded missile silos in Kansas as an Air Force serviceman in the 1970s.

Glen Hinkle, who’s originally from Kentucky and served with the Marines in the 1970s, was taken aback by how much the countryside and surroundings reminded him of his home state.

“The first thing I thought was, I’m back home,” he said.

Air Force veteran Frank Hostetter saw the museum as a testament to what the country has been through historically. He said it’s important to preserve that history.

“The greatest part of this is the ultimate sacrifice our veterans have made from way back," he said. "When I see a visual reminder of what we had to do to make this great country, it's very heartwarming."

“It’s great to keep this history alive,” he added.

Chalk said the museum will probably host another group of veterans in mid-October.

The original Elmira Prison, which was active during the Civil War from 1864-1865, was a notorious Union prison that housed approximatley 12,000 Confederate prisoners of war throughout its 12 months of operation.