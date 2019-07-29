'We're delivering public safety,' says chief Frank Brzozowski

HORNELL — The Hornell Fire Department responded to well over 600 calls for service in May and June combined, but few were fire-related, evidence of the outfit’s expanded mission that doesn’t begin and end with waiting around for big structure fires.

“What’s the product we’re delivering? We’re delivering public safety,” Hornell Fire Chief Frank Brzozowski said Friday in an exclusive and wide-ranging interview with The Spectator. “It comes in the form of EMS. It comes in the form of haz mat. It comes in the form of codes, education.”

Brzozowski oversees a 21-member department that he calls a “jack of all trades,” ready to respond to, yes, perhaps a cat in a tree, but also to drug overdoses, chemical spills, general medical calls, and community outreach.

Brzozowski said, “When people don’t know who to call, they call the fire department, so we have to do everything from fire to EMS to nuisance calls to ‘What’s this chemical? I found it in the garage?’ We get rid of it. We’re a question and answer for everything.”

Inside the numbers

The fire department answered 326 calls for service in June while it made 318 call runs in May. According to a breakdown of calls by category, most of the time department members were delivering some form of medical services — there were 284 such missions in May and 275 in June.

In addition responding to 173 calls for what is categorized as “general medical” in May, the fire department answered five calls for cardiac arrest; 33 for respiratory emergencies; 11 MVAs; four traumas; four overdoses; and transferred 54 patients.

For June, there were 165 general medical calls and: cardiac arrest, six calls; respiratory emergencies, 24; MVAs, 16; traumas, five; overdoses, six; transfers, 53.

The Hornell Fire Department had 34 calls for fire service in May and 51 in June.

In May, the department responded to 13 automatic alarms, three fires, three service calls, five nuisance fires, one medical assist; conducted six fire drills/lock downs; and received three other reports of fires.

For June, the numbers were, 23 automatic alarms; four fires; five service calls; four nuisance fires; three medical assistances; eight fire drills or lock downs; and four reports of fires.

Expanded mission

Brzozowski shared a story about utility workers observing the fire department while on a project near the station.

“NYSEG was out here, working on light poles and stuff, and they were watching the ambulances go in and out, Brzozowski said. “They came in here to use the bathrooms and get some water, and they said, ‘I had no idea you guys were that busy. I had no idea that you ran that many calls.’”

The fire chief believes that misunderstanding is widespread.

“Everybody has this conception that we just sit around and wait for that one fire call, and like I said, there’s so much more to the job that we do,” he said. “Most guys around here during the week don’t get a day off. They work their regular shift then they turn around and they’re taking transfers, going out teaching CPR, helping the community with some of the events. They don’t get down time.

“It’s a lot of hours. It’s a lot of demands. To be a fire person – and I say ‘person’ because it’s not just fireman anymore – you’re not just a fireman and that’s all you do.

“There are so many entities to the job, and you have to keep yourself educated and learn, but also to bring back to the public. People don’t realize the number of hours that (we’re) out there teaching, going out and doing different things.”

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), the Hornell department could be a case-study in the evolution of municipal fire services. In 1980, NFPA data shows, the nation’s 30,000 fire departments responded to 10.8 million emergency calls, with nearly 30 percent classified as fires. By 2013, according to the NFPA, calls reached 31.6 million with only about 1.24 million of them for fires, and even fewer categorized as full-blown structure fires.

“We have come so far out of the box from where you were trained to be a fireman,” Brzozowski said. “Somebody had a problem, you went over and got the cat out of the tree or put the house fire out, and that was it. Now, you’ve got to be a skilled medic. You’ve got to be a skilled haz mat tech. You’ve got to be a skilled codes guy. You’ve got to be an investigator. You’ve got to be an educator.

“Educating and codes are two of our best services out of the fire department nowadays. And it’s paid off. Fires are down across the country. That’s because of the education piece. We’re teaching people not to do (dangerous) things anymore.

"Medical is not just being able to do the medical and taking care of somebody when they’re sick, but to teach them how to not get sick. Teach them CPR. Teach them how to exercise. Teach them the values of life. Our education people are out there, pushing that constantly.”

As the NFPA notes, the risk of serious fire has not disappeared completely. Every 24 seconds, a fire department in the United States responds to a fire somewhere in the nation, the NFPA said. Although the number of fires and fire deaths have decreased significantly since the 1970s, 3,700 civilians died in fires in 2017, according to the association.

A 'Canisteo Valley' Fire Department

Brzozowski, who was appointed chief earlier this year, said Hornell welcomes its role of providing “backbone support” for volunteer fire departments in the region through education, Advanced Life Support and fly car.

“They’re great people,” he said of volunteers.

Brzozowski continued, “I’ve always said that there’s a misconception that it’s the City of Hornell (Fire Department), and it’s really not the City of Hornell. It’s the Canisteo Valley, and everybody incorporates and profits off what’s in the city. A lot of time for the past few years, I don’t think myself – and no disrespect to any management – but I don’t think that was pushed enough. There’s not enough going out there to try to help these other people and try to work with them and bring the glue together.

“Somebody has to take care of the people, no matter who it is. When you work together, I think you get a lot more ... of the quality product that you give and deliver to the people.”