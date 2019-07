From My Shelf Books & Gifts, 7 East Ave., Wellsboro, Pennsylvania, will host a book release party from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 2.

The featured author will be Kevin Coolidge and his newest book, "Huck & Finn, Bookstore Cats," will be available for purchase.

Coolidge will autograph copies. Those who attend will also get to meet Huck and Finn and talk to Coolidge about the book.