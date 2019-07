The Arc of Steuben’s Medical Assistants team has been named as the team of the third quarter.

Associates on this team include Ashley Hamilton, Jennifer McDowell, Kim Margeson, Patricia Horgan, Sade Nelson, Eileen Lehman, Kerry Flynn, Miranda Trenchard and Kaitlin Stephens.

The team was nominated by Stephens for working as a team to make sure all of their responsibilities were covered during a busy time.