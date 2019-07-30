Construction has begun on the expansion of the KanPak facilities in the Horizon Business Park in one of the largest construction projects in the Village’s history.

KanPak, one of the largest employers in the Village of Penn Yan which acquired the former Emmi Roth facility five years ago, produces a variety of dairy and coffee-based products, such as iced and cold brew coffee, ice cream, yogurt and frozen dessert products, milk shake bases, packaged milk and creamers and specialty beverages for the quick service restaurant (QSR) industry.

As part of the project, the company is constructing a new private wastewater treatment plant on-site and will expand its manufacturing line and warehouse.

Empire State Development is helping facilitate KanPak’s expansion with up to $600,000 through the Excelsior Jobs Program in exchange for job creation commitments. ESD is also providing a $150,000 capital grant for the project. The company will hire up to 15 new employees over the next five years and will retain 197 jobs. KanPak is investing almost $21 million and expects the expansion at the Horizon Park Drive location to be completed sometime in the summer of 2020. Yates County is also providing incentives.

Founded in 1965, KanPak U.S. began as a family-owned dairy company based in Arkansas City, Kan. focusing on the development of aseptic processing and packaging for beverages and desserts. In December 2014, KanPak was acquired by Golden State Foods headquartered in Irvine, Calif. The global supplier to the food service and retail industries previously acquired KanPak U.S. in 2013 and KanPak China in 2012.

Kan-Pak President & CEO Larry McGill said, “We are excited about the new facility, as it will help us continue to grow as good corporate citizens, offering new opportunities for the future. I wish to thank the Empire State Development for all of their help and assistance.”

KanPak’s growth contributes to the forward momentum already underway in the Village of Penn Yan which, in the fall of 2018, was named as the $10 million winner for round three of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s transformational Downtown Revitalization Initiative. The state funding will work to revitalize the village’s downtown neighborhoods and generate new opportunities for long-term growth.

State Sen. Thomas F. O’Mara said, “The ongoing growth and expansion of KanPak is outstanding news for the Village of Penn Yan, Yates County, and the entire Finger Lakes region. It ensures that the county’s manufacturing base will keep growing with new jobs and increased opportunities for the entire area. State and local investment and partnership continue to make a difference for long-term, countywide revitalization.”

Assembly Member Philip A. Palmesano said, “KanPak’s expansion and new facility is a welcome and exciting addition to the revitalization of Penn Yan and Yates County. It will create good new jobs and continue to strengthen the county’s manufacturing sector for the long term. It’s great news and we are grateful to the state and local leaders for their ongoing commitment to the county’s future.”

Steve Griffin, CEO of The Finger Lakes Economic Development Center (FLEDC) of Yates County said,“We are very thankful to have KanPak, and their parent company, Golden State Foods in Yates County. Their significant investment continues to build on the nearly 30 percent growth in manufacturing jobs and 20 percent growth in total jobs Yates County has experienced since 2000. KanPak’s investment extends beyond their facility out into the community through the Golden State Foods Foundation, which has made multiple investments into community organizations in Yates County. Empire State Development’s investment in KanPak’s expansion and Gov. Cuomo’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative investment will further accelerate Yates County’s rapid economic growth and bolster the positive economic ecosystem the community has worked so hard to build and implement.”

Penn Yan Mayor Leigh MacKerchar said, “The Village of Penn Yan is very appreciative of KanPak’s decision to make this major commitment to our community. KanPak has become a very active beneficial part of our area. In addition to now being one of our largest employers, their foundation work has greatly benefited the disadvantaged. We are grateful for the continued investment that they are making in Penn Yan.”