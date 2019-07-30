A 2017 Keuka College graduate was one of three fatal shooting victims at the Gilroy, Calif. garlic festival July 28.

Trevor Irby, a biology major who graduated in 2017, was at the festival with Sarah Warner, another Keuka College graduate. She was not injured.

Irby, 25, was a 2012 graduate of Romulus High School, and he worked in the tasting room at Hunt Country Vineyards for a couple of seasons, according to owner Joyce Hunt, who called him a wonderful person. “He always had a smile on his face, was very laid back, and he got along with everyone. We’ll miss him,” she said.

Keuka College President Amy Storey released the following statement July 29, which said in part, “Our hearts go out to Trevor’s family and loved ones. We are shocked that this latest episode of senseless gun violence resulted in the loss of one of our recent graduates—graduates in whom we place so much hope because of their potential to create a brighter tomorrow.

“We also send sincere condolences to College alumna Sarah Warner, who was with Trevor at the California garlic festival where the shooting took place. We were relieved to learn that Sarah was not physically injured in the shooting. We offer our support and prayers to Sarah and her family.

Storey wrote, “When the timing is appropriate, we will schedule a vigil on campus so that those alumni, students, faculty, staff, and community members who knew Trevor and who know Sarah can join in fellowship and reflection. In the meantime, anyone wishing to reach out for comfort or support is encouraged to contact College Chaplain Eric Detar at 315-279-5378.

“Again, the College community extends its deepest sympathies to Trevor’s family, friends, and to all who knew him. And we offer condolences, support, and prayers to Sarah and her family.”

According to national reports, the other fatalities were a 6-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl. Fifteen others were injured in the shooting.