“The good he has done will live on,” said Penn Yan Firefighter Steve Morse during the July 24 Firemen’s Service for John MacKerchar, who died July 20.

MacKerchar was a Penn Yan man through and through, serving his community for more than 66 years as a volunteer rescuer. But before that, he served his country during World War II in the U.S. Army 3rd Infantry Division in Italy, France, Austria, and Germany, earning the Bronze and Silver Stars.

MacKerchar was a Past Chief of the Penn Yan Fire Department and member of the Sheldon Hose Company. His dedication to community fire fighting showed in his service to the New York State Fire Chief’s Association, and as a Charter Member of the Genesee Valley Antique Fire Apparatus Association. In 1976, he along with Karl Nielsen and Paul Kubli completed the restoration of Penn Yan’s 1855 Wright Brothers hand pumper.

That treasured apparatus carried him to his final resting place in St. Michael’s Cemetery.