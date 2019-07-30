Woman allegedly ingested drug in attempt to prevent discovery

NUNDA — Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty Tuesday reported the arrest of a Nunda resident on felony charges after a traffic stop.

On July 29, Deputy Shawn Whitford was assigned to the Sheriff’s Office Operation Safe Interstate initiative when he stopped a vehicle on Interstate 390 for a violation of the NYS Vehicle and Traffic Law.

The operator of the vehicle was identified as Danae R. Gomez, 32. A records check revealed that Gomez’s driving privileges had been suspended or revoked a total of seven times. Gomez was taken into custody for second-degree Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

The Deputy Sheriff further suspected that Gomez was involved in drug activity and conducted a roadside drug investigation. It is alleged that during the roadside investigation, Gomez ingested a quantity of fentanyl in an attempt to prevent the Sheriff’s Deputy from discovering that she was in possession of it.

Gomez was then arrested and additionally charged with the felony of Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Gomez was turned over to Central Booking Deputies at the Livingston County Jail for processing and pre-arraignment detention. The District Attorney’s Office was contacted in regards to bail due to the felony level charge. It was recommended that Gomez be held on $3,000 cash bail or $6,000 bond.

Gomez was later arraigned at the Livingston County Centralized Arraignment Part (LC-CAP) at the Livingston County Jail before Town of Caledonia Justice Mark Riggi. The Judge did remand Gomez to the custody of the Sheriff on the recommended bail of $3,000 cash or $6,000 bond.

The Child Abuse Hotline (CPS referral) was contacted/made by the Sheriff’s Office due to Gomez being pregnant. Due to the child not being born, the state agency was unable to accept the referral at this time, stated the Sheriff's Office. Sheriff’s Deputies did transport Gomez to the hospital for medical treatment.

Assisting with the traffic stop was Deputy Connor Sanford, Deputy Morganne Harrington, and Deputy Caleb Cutting with his narcotics certified K-9 partner Kai.