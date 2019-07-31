Get ready to make a big splash as the fourth annual Paddle Keuka 5k takes place Saturday, Aug. 3 at the Finger Lakes Museum campus. The 5k returns after three successful years of racing down the bank of Sugar Creek to Keuka Lake and back. The race welcomes canoes, kayaks, and SUPs in two divisions, unlimited and recreational, to accommodate all experience levels and ages - a paddling event for everyone!

Open to participants 17 years of age and up, the recreational and unlimited categories allow for various levels of paddling skill. The recreational category is for fun, and is open to the novice paddler and less experienced racer, with boats up to 17 feet in length. The unlimited category is for the single kayak/more experienced racer, with boats in excess of 17 feet in length. Multiple medal categories will be awarded for overall, male, female, tandem, and various age winners in the canoe, kayak and SUP categories. Dan Murn, 2016 and 2017’s overall winner, shares his excitement for this year’s race. “The Paddle Keuka 5k race is one of my favorites- great environment, clean water, friendly people, good food, and well organized. I have competed in events all over the country and Europe for 40 years. This event is as good as any that I have experienced.”

If you’re unable to participate in the water that day, there are additional ways to share in the fun on Aug. 3. Grove Boys Catering serves up delicious chicken barbecue after the race, with chicken, coleslaw, salt potatoes and roll. Pre-order tickets are available online for both racers and spectators. Businesses, adventure seekers, water lovers, and Finger Lakes enthusiasts are invited to sponsor the race. Sponsoring the Paddle Keuka 5K is an opportunity to support the Museum’s mission – the creation of a place that inspires appreciation and stewardship of the cultural heritage and ecological evolution of the vast and beautiful Finger Lakes region. All race and barbecue proceeds benefit the Finger Lakes Museum. To register, for more details, and to learn more about sponsor opportunities, visit www.FingerLakesMuseum.org, email race director Debbie Lyon at dlyon@fingerlakesmuseum.org or call 315-595-2200.