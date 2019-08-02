Aug. 2 is the first Friday in August, and that means merchants in downtown Penn Yan are planning special reasons for people to visit.

First Fridays Live began in May with participating businesses open from 5 to 8 p.m.

Businesses will be hosting musicians, entertainment, wineries, and even local art.

Some of the special activities planned for Aug. 2 include a book signing by local author Laurie Adams at Longs’ Cards & Books, and an opportunity to paint a watercolor of Keuka Lake at ReFind Studio.

Happy Hour of Yoga

Start the evening off early with a Happy Hour of Yoga from 4 to 5 p.m. as Evolve Yoga celebrates 10 years at Milly’s Pantry, 19 Main St. (third floor). This is a free class, but donations to support Milly’s Pantry’s mission are encouraged, says instructor Kiki Seago.

Longs’ Cards & Books

Local author Laurie Gifford Adams will be at Longs’ to sign copies of her latest book, “Attic Letters Secrets of Love and War.”

The book is about Irish Catholic Daniel Coughlin and his extended Brooklyn family. Daniel uncovers family secrets after he begins reading 50-year-old letters from World War II.

He began reading the letters to help mend a rift with his oldest son, but what he learns flips his world upside down. Instead of pulling the family back together, will the revelations push them farther apart?

ReFind Studio

ReFIND will host a free Community Art Event: Watercolors of Keuka Lake. Celebrate Keuka Lake through Watercolor art. At this free event, individuals will paint their own interpretation of Keuka Lake using watercolors. ReFind will provide 9”x12” 140lb cold pressed water color paper, watercolor cakes, and brushes. The art will be hung in the Community Art exhibit for August.