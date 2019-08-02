Be on the lookout for counterfeit currency

Penn Yan Police are currently investigating two cases of counterfeit currency being used at local businesses.

Investigator Wayne Marsh says the cases are still under investigation, and police are asking local businesses to inspect all currency before completing sales. The counterfeit bills are visually similar to legitimate currency, and police suggest the use of counterfeit detector pens, available at many office supply stores.

If business owners or the public have questions about currency, they are encouraged to call the Penn Yan Police Department at 315-536-4426, or the Yates County Sheriff's Office at 315-536-4438.