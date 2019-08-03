The Tony Collins Foundation Golf Tournament returns to Penn Yan’s Lakeside Country Club Aug. 26 with opportunities to share a fun day with Collins and other former NFL players.

Chip, Sip & Savour begins at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 26.

The entry fee is $425 per team, lunch, steak dinner, and an opportunity to play golf with a celebrity. To register for the tournament, visit https://tonycollinsfoundation.org.

Proceeds benefit programs at The Arc of Yates County and scholarships for Penn Yan Academy students.

The day before the golf tournament, Collins and other special guests will join community youngsters for free fun activities at the Yates Community Center Field, 467 N. Main St., Penn Yan from 1 to 4 p.m. The fun will include carnival and yard games for all ages, hot dogs and smoothie station, fire trucks and ambulances, arts and crafts station, bounce house, and dunk tank. Each child will recieve a t-shirt and a water bottle (while supplies last).

Collins expects celebrity golfers to include Jeff Yeates, lineman for Buffalo and Atlanta from 1975 to 1984 and Ronnie Lipett, Patriots corner back from 1983 to 1991. Collins expects to announce more celebrities soon.

The Tony Collins Foundation is dedicated to helping local youth within Yates County and surrounding areas. The foundation collaborates with community partners to provide resources that will benefit children, families, and the communities that they live in. The foundation’s goal is to create and strengthen conditions that will propel children to achieve success not only as individuals but also as contributors to their local communities and society.