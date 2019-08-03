HUME — Three people were injured in two separate hot air balloon accidents Thursday night in the Allegany County township of Hume, Amity-based State Police said.

At approximately 7:48 p.m., State Police Amity patrols were dispatched via Allegany County 911 to a field off Mills Road where they found a hot air balloon carrying eight passengers and the pilot had landed roughly. One of the passengers sustained a leg injury and was transported to Noyes Memorial Hospital in Dansville by a Fillmore emergency services crew.

After arriving at the second accident scene off county Road 23, troopers determined that a hot air balloon with four passengers and the pilot had come down, with two of the passengers ejected from the basket, sustaining minor head injuries. Both of the injured were taken by Fillmore EMS to a hospital in Warsaw.

According to the pilots, the accidents were caused by high winds that caused a thermal uplift. The pilots then reduced throttle to maintain proper elevation. When the thermal uplift ceased, the balloons went out of control before making hard landings, authorities said.

The FAA was notified and the investigation is continuing.