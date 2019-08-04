The Yates Concert Series continues the Concerts on the Courthouse lawn, at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7 with a performance by our own Community Band. This free concert is cosponsored by Terry L. Button Farms, Corinne Stork, and Water Street Wines and Spirits.

Made up of talented people from the area, under direction of Jeff Stempien, the band will play a variety of popular music.

Bring your own lawn chair or picnic blanket as this will be an outdoor performance. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held inside the neighboring Baptist Church. The Bluff Point United Methodist Church will provide refreshments for sale at the concert during intermission. The Baptist Church sells hamburgers and hotdogs before the

performance begins. A children’s play area is available from 6:30 to 7:30 at the rear of the courtyard. A goodwill offering will be collected during the intermission.

The final concert next week will feature the Southern Tier All Star Jazz Band.