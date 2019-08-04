The New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) on Friday announced the results of an underage sting operation conducted on July 27 in Tompkins and Steuben counties. SLA investigators, working with an underage agent, conducted an underage-drinking sting operation visiting ten licensed premises. In total, the undercover agent was able to purchase alcohol at seven of the businesses visited.

The businesses selling to minors were:

Savona Mart, 11 West Lamoka Ave., Savona

Kings Market Place, 25 East Lamoka Ave., Savona

Flying H Grocery, 68 Main St., Savona

Jamison Associates, 8488 Main St., Campbell

Sam’s Wines & Spirits, 126 South Cayuga St., Ithaca

Ithaca Ale House, 111 North Aurora St., Ithaca

Ithaca Marriot Downtown on the Commons, 120 South Aurora St., Ithaca

The businesses refusing to sell to minors were:

Dollar General Store, 4 West Lamoka Ave., Savona

Dandy Mini Mart, 8708 Main St., Campbell

Commons Market, 122 North Aurora St., Ithaca

Licensees charged by the SLA with underage sales face civil penalties of up to $10,000 per violation, with fines starting from $2,500 to $3,000 for a first-time offense. Repeat offenders also face possible suspension or revocation of their licenses. In addition, employees or licensees who sell to minors can be arrested and charged with a misdemeanor. Undercover decoys work under the direct supervision of SLA Beverage Control investigators.