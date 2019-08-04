WELLSVILLE — The Alzheimer’s Association Western New York Chapter offers a number of free education programs about dementia and support services for those living with dementia and caregivers all across the region and has a number of programs scheduled in Allegany County in August.

Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior will be presented in Fillmore by Chapter experts on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. The free class, in the Library Wide Awake Club at 22 North Genesee Street, is aimed at helping caregivers decode behavioral messages, identify common behavior triggers and strategize to overcome these challenges. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged by calling the Chapter during traditional business hours at (716) 626-0600 extension 313 or 24-hours a day, 7-days a week at 800-272-3900.

Additionally, Chapter-trained facilitators lead monthly caregiver support groups across the county which allow caregivers to connect with others facing similar challenges and hear advice for overcoming them:

Belmont

3rd Tuesday of every month (Aug. 20) at 1 p.m. – Allegany County Office for the Aging, 6085 NY-19

Wellsville

1st Wednesday (Aug. 7) at 1 p.m. – Total Senior Care/Daybreak, 194 North Main Street

Allegany County residents also have access to caregiving resources and programs close to home through the Chapter’s partnership with the local Office for the Aging. To learn more about OFA caregiver resources, call (585) 268-9390.

To learn more about the programs and services offered by the Alzheimer’s Association, call 800-272-3900 or visit alz.org/WNY.