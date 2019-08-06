The New York State Department of Transportation announces that starting, Aug. 7, 2019 work will begin to repair the railroad crossing (Randall’s Crossing) on State Rte. 14 in the Town of Milo, Yates County. The crossing is located between Randall Road and Randall’s Crossing Road.

Starting Aug. 7, weather permitting, traffic traveling on State Route 14 will be detoured around the project via County Road 36, County Road 1 and County Road 28. With the use of this detour, motorists should plan for additional travel time. The project is expected to last approximately two days and will consist of rail, ballast and wearing surface replacement.

It is imperative that motorists remember to drive carefully through the many highway and bridge construction zones they will encounter this season.

Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.

For real-time travel information, call 511 or visit www.511NY.org. You can also follow DOT on Twitter @NYSDOTHornell.