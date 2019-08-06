BELMONT — A South Wales man was sentenced to 2.5-5 years in state prison in Allegany County Court Tuesday, reported the office of District Attorney Keith Slep.

Mitchell Smith, 24, was convicted of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a Class D felony. A predicate felon, in addition to the 2.5-5 years in prison, Smith was also ordered to pay $375 in surcharges and DNA fees.

Authorities said Smith knowingly possessed a stolen 2008 Chevy Cruze and was operating the vehicle with a suspended license on April 26, 2019 in the Village of Bolivar.

Assistant Public Defender JR Santana Carter represented Smith, with Assistant District Attorney J. Thomas Fuoco prosecuting the case and Judge Parker handing down the sentence.